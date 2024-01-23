Internationally recognized choreographer joins Alberta Ballet as new artistic director

His work has graced the stages of his native Italy and Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre.

Now, Francesco Ventriglia's work will play out on the stage of the Jubilee Auditorium.

"I have big dreams and my passion for this art form never dropped," Ventriglia said.

"I started when I was seven years old and still, the same enthusiasm, the same commitment, the same passion, the same love."

He has been working with company dancers for the past two weeks.

Ballet is a small world, and many of them were aware of his work.

Now, they're finding out what the next phase of their careers will look like.

"He's very energetic," said Alexandra Hughes, lead dancer with Alberta Ballet.

"He has a way of pulling every little detail out of the dancers.

"I love the fact that we're going to be onstage and I think that it's going to be even more exciting because you're going to see a variety of different ballets."

Ventriglia is known for both his classical and contemporary approach to ballet, and dancers say audiences can expect to see more challenging performances in the coming months.

"He's an amazing choreographer," said Aaron Anker, soloist with Alberta Ballet.

"His work is really challenging and dynamic."

The first show under the new artistic director will be the Winter Gala, which plays Feb. 15 at the Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary.

Tickets went on sale Monday.