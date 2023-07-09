Internationally trained circus performs from Ukraine teach the next generation in Ont.

Two circus performers – Anastasiia Parkhomenko and Andrew Balykhin – originally from Ukraine have been teaching their style of gymnastics and acrobatics at a Timmins fitness centre.

The pair recently wrapped up a ‘Cirque de Timmins’ camp where local youth got a crash course in what it takes to be a circus performer.

The instructors said a room full of spritely children can feel like a circus and this week-long camp gave kids the chance to engage in some controlled chaos and dive into circus performing.

The internationally trained professionals noted that some of the class’ participants had never seen or heard of circus performing or seen it performed live but they were all eager to learn and they all ‘dove right in.’

“Some stuff was scary for them but, uh, from second side, they- everybody had fun,” said Balykhin.

Parents told CTV news they thought it was awesome – it was great to see them show off their new skills and the children really enjoy it.

“It was like being in a real circus,” said one parent.

The kids appeared to be very proud of what they had learned.

“Bright eyes every day, you know,” said Parkhomenko.

“They came and say ‘What today we will do? I want this, I want this.’”

Parkhomenko and Balykhin have been teaching their style of acrobatics and aerial gymnastics here since January – after fleeing the war in Ukraine and having to give up their own circus school.]

“Jungle, acrobatics, aerial silks, aerial hoop, duo, solo […] all circus,” said Parkhomenko.

“All you know about circus, we teach it.”

Both said training youth in circus performing is their calling and being able to get children active and engaging in the art form is rewarding.

“It’s unusual job,” said Balykhin.

“It’s interesting – it’s creation. You can with audience, with people and get this energy. It drives you crazy.”

“Circus is always fun, always good mood and energy,” added Parkhomenko.

The pair said they hope that some in the group or in their other classes may go on to become circus performers one day.

The instructors are also gearing up for another camp – one will be more intensive, a ‘masterclass’ in the skills they have honed performing around the world.

For more information on the camps, visit Timmins Fitness Alternatives’ Facebook page.