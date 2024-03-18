iHeartRadio

Internet child exploitation unit lay charge against London man


(CTV News file image)

A London man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

According to London police, officers raided a home last month in the area of Adelaide Street and Oxford Street, and seized electronic devices.

On the devices, police said they found suspected child pornography and investigation was re-assigned to the LPS Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

The suspect was already in custody on unrelated matters and is scheduled for a March 28 court date.

12