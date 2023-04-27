iHeartRadio

Internet Child Exploitation Unit makes arrest in Chatham-Kent


Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Police in Chatham-Kent have arrested a man on charges related to child porn.

According to police, a search warrant was used in the city as part of an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material.

A 40-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of accessing child pornography.

The man has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

