Internet infrastructure overlaps in southern Huron County

Billions of dollars are being spent by the provincial government to bring reliable high speed internet to Ontarians with limited or no online access. Some of that work is taking place in southern Huron County — but it is wasted dollars, according to one local internet provider.

“I think it’s extremely inefficient, frustrating, and quite honestly, a waste of taxpayer's money,” said Hay Communications General Manager, Angela Lawrence.

Lawrence said a portion of the fibre internet cables going in the ground in southern Huron County doesn’t need to be because there’s already fibre option cables in the ground.

She’d know, because Hay Communications put it there.

“120 kilometres of fibre that was existing, the province has seen fit to award to other companies funding to build it again. It just doesn’t make sense to us,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence has spent most of the spring and summer trying to inform the government of their duplication under their $4 billion province-wide Accelerated High Speed Internet Program.

In response, the province acknowledged there is some overlap, but that they’re moving forward anyway.

“Reviewing and re-scoping projects on an ongoing basis will create instability with provincially funded projects and put at risk the government’s commitment to bring high-speed internet to every region of the province by the end of 2025,” said Ministry of Infrastructure Ontario staff, in a recent email to Lawrence.

Lawrence said she can’t speak to how much the current fibre installation is costing, but it costs Hay Communications $10,000 per kilometre to install fibre internet cables underground, and between $1,000 and $2,000 to connect each individual customer.

She said aside from it being a waste of taxpayer dollars, it is taking time and energy, and she worries about potential damage to their internet cables as well.

“There are enough places in Ontario that do not have any options. That’s where the money should be going,” she said.