Interrupter clause invoked for 22nd time this year in N.S.
The price of gasoline and diesel is set to change overnight Wednesday in Nova Scotia.
The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) invoked their interrupter clause, but it’s unclear whether fuel prices will increase or decrease.
The announcement marks the 22nd time in 2022 that the UARB has invoked their interrupter clause. It’s been used more times this year than every previous year combined, going back to 2011.
The UARB says the price change is necessary due to significant shifts in market prices of gasoline and diesel fuel. The price changes are set to take effect at midnight.
The price of gasoline in Nova Scotia currently sits at a minimum of $2.03 per litre, while diesel prices are about $2.05 per litre. One year ago, customers were paying $1.34 per litre for gasoline and $1.23 for diesel.
While gas prices regularly change overnight on Thursdays, the UARB has the ability to set new fuel prices at any time using the interrupter clause.
