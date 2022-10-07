Interrupter clause invoked for diesel prices in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia drivers who use diesel fuel will see another adjustment at the pumps this week.

One day after diesel prices went up by 15 cents per litre to a new minimum price of 212.9, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) )is invoking their interrupter clause to change the price of diesel fuel.

The price of gasoline will not be affected by the interruption.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil,” said the UARB in a Friday news release. “The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board monitors the markets for gasoline and diesel oil daily and, should conditions warrant, may set a new price at any time.”

The price change is set to take effect at midnight.