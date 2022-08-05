Interrupter clause to be invoked in N.S. at midnight

The interrupter clause will be invoked Friday at midnight in Nova Scotia as the fuel market in the Maritimes continues to adjust to global price fluctuations.

This means another price adjustment at gas station pumps is expected.

Gas is down 9 cents per litre in Nova Scotia, and more than 9 cents per litre on P.E.I.

Diesel has also dropped considerably.

Gas analyst Dan McTeague says it is hard to predict how long these price drops will continue.

“It is very early to say,” said McTeague. "Either way, take advantage of it because this market is absolutely crazy right now.”

Meanwhile, fuel prices are up New Brunswick. Regular self-serve climbed 0.9 cents per litre this week and diesel is back above $2 per litre.

“For the last six months, it’s been quite a roller coaster ride," said Jean-Marc Picard from the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association.

Picard said every little price drop helps, especially at a time when cross border trucking is surging.

“There is a truck that crosses the border every three or five seconds," said Picard. "It is a huge partnership with the U.S. and the lanes are typically busier in the summer.”

The owner of the Sou’ Wester restaurant in Peggys Cove, N.S., says when fuel costs go down it usually results in business going up for tourist operators.

“I think it will help for sure," said John Campbell. "The cheaper the gas and the cheaper it is to travel, the more people will travel.”

Campbell said people are travelling by car and bus to Peggys Cove in near-record numbers this year.