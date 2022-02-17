Intersection in Kitchener closed due to crash

The morning commute in an industrial part of south Kitchener has been impacted not only by weather, but also by a crash.

In a tweet issued at 7:26 a.m. Thursday, Waterloo region police said Wilson Avenue and Wabanaki Drive was closed due to a collision.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

