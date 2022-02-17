Intersection in Kitchener closed due to crash
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
The morning commute in an industrial part of south Kitchener has been impacted not only by weather, but also by a crash.
In a tweet issued at 7:26 a.m. Thursday, Waterloo region police said Wilson Avenue and Wabanaki Drive was closed due to a collision.
ROAD CLOSURE
Officers are on scene of a collision at Wilson Avenue and Wabanaki Drive.
The intersection will be closed for the investigation.
More information to follow.
Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/I49pdxiW4j
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
More to come.
