Intersection reopens amid investigation into serious Highway 3 crash

An intersection on Highway 3 has reopened following a crash.

Three people have been transported to hospital after a serious crash on Highway 3 at County Road 8 in Essex County Wednesday night, police are investigating.

OPP say a passenger vehicle and commercial motor vehicle collided at the intersection around 8:45 p.m.

The three occupants of the passenger car were taken to hospital. Police say two sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the third person’s injuries have been deemed life-threatening.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

Police say updates will be released as they become available.

