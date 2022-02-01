Interval for youth booster shots is 6 months: B.C. health officials

Health officials say younger British Columbians should expect to wait six months between their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and their booster shot.

The time period applies to recipients between the ages of 12 and 17.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said this interval is based on recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

As for which youth in that age group are being advised to get a third shot, the provincial health officer suggested it may just be necessary for those considered high risk, including those with diabetes and other conditions.

Invitations will be sent to all in that age group, along with information on the benefits and risks of boosters.

"You'll have the ability to make that decision and book yourself, and we do, of course, continue to strongly recommend that anybody who has an underlying condition that puts them at risk does get their booster dose," Henry said.

"We have seen, and we see it in the hospitalization data, that it's important for protection not only against infection, even from Omicron, but also really important for longer-term protection against severe illness."

Some youths – those with immune-compromising conditions, those considered clinically extremely vulnerable, and those with certain other conditions – may actually be advised to get a fourth shot, as with adults considered high risk.

For those youths, the third dose will be considered part of their primary series, and the fourth will be their booster, dr. Henry said. They'll be receiving invitations outlining that path, she said.