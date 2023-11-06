Intimate partner violence declaration goes before city council in Sudbury

Local anti-violence groups and members of the Greater Sudbury Coalition to End Violence Against Women are urging city council declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.

Officials say they are calling on the city to join 60 other municipalities who have already made the declaration and urge the Ontario government to so the same.

“We need to be putting a lot more energy and effort into educating, having services out there for the prevention of violence,” said Gaëtane Pharand, executive director of Centre Victoria pour femmes in Sudbury.

“Connecting between the services to make sure that if we see and we hear something, we are trying to find the supports so that it doesn’t go to that extreme.”

Marlene Gorman, executive director of YWCA Genevra House, a shelter in Sudbury, said it’s time to take this issue more seriously.

“Genevra House, a 32-bed shelter for women and children escaping intimate partner violence, is full and women are calling daily for bed availability,” Gorman said.

November is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre will present the motion at Tuesday night’s council meeting.