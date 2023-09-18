Intimate partner violence investigation leads to break-in and theft charges
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Kentner
A 29-year-old Leamington resident has been charged after an intimate partner violence investigation.
Kingsville OPP officers responded to an address in the Kingsville and entered into an intimate partner violence investigation on Sunday.
As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old from Leamington, has been charged with:
- Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence
- Theft Under $5000
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor.
OPP are reminding the public that victims of sexual assault and intimate partner violence are not alone. If you, or someone you know, needs support, there are local resources listed below that are available to help:
- Victim Services Windsor and Essex County: 519-723-2711
- Sexual Assault Crisis Centre of Essex County: 519-253-3100
