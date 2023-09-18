Intimate partner violence investigation leads to break-in and theft charges

A 29-year-old Leamington resident has been charged after an intimate partner violence investigation.

Kingsville OPP officers responded to an address in the Kingsville and entered into an intimate partner violence investigation on Sunday.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old from Leamington, has been charged with:

Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence

Theft Under $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor.

