Intoxicated Chatham man arrested after writing on walls of residential facility: CK police
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old man has been arrested after he wrote all over the walls of a residential facility and refused to leave.
Early Sunday morning police were called to the residential facility in the area of Michener Road and Grand Avenue in Chatham.
Officers say the Chatham man was intoxicated in a room he was not registered in and was refusing to leave. Police also say they discovered that he had written all over the walls in the facility.
He was arrested for mischief under $5,000. He has been held in custody until sober and able to care for himself.
