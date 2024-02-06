Intoxicated male prompts brief library closure: Winnipeg police
An incident involving an intoxicated male prompted a brief closure of a Winnipeg library branch on Friday.
According to Winnipeg police, officers responded to the Louis Riel Library at 12:10 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.
Police said there were no injuries or assault reported, and the man left the library before police arrived.
Police then found the man eating nearby. Officers told him he had been drinking and did not handle the situation properly.
“The male was provided a courtesy ride to a shelter, provided appropriate advice, and cautioned for causing a disturbance,” Const. Claude Chancy said in an email to CTV News Winnipeg, adding the man was not charged.
A spokesperson with the City of Winnipeg said the library was closed for roughly 30 minutes. Police said the library would assess the man’s future access to services internally.
According to the most recent available data, there were five reports of intoxicated people at Winnipeg libraries in December 2023.
