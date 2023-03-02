Intoxicated man mistook B.C. home for another, broke in through doggy door: RCMP

Mounties are investigating after an intoxicated man allegedly mistook a Kamloops home for another, and broke in through the doggy door.

In a news release Thursday, Kamloops RCMP said the incident landed the man in jail for a night, but he has since been released pending further investigation.

It happened at a home in the 1100 block of Nicola Street just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, when a homeowner allegedly caught the man breaking into their residence through a doggy door.

"The resident restrained the man until police arrived," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in the release.

"The suspect allegedly mistook the residence for another. He was released when sober without process."