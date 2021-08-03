Intruder at Red Deer County home died following altercation with homeowner

Blackfalds RCMP are continuing an investigation into the death of a man who was an intruder to a Red Deer County home on Monday.

Police said an altercation between the man and homeowner ensued, and the intruder ended up dead, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The homeowner was treated for injuries and has been released from hospital.

Area resident Teri Ryan said she was asked to keep watch over the property for a few days over the weekend.

She said this wasn’t the first break-in that occurred.

“We were worried about his well-being because he had told me on Saturday that there was a break-in at his place and the children were very frightened, so he took them away for the weekend,” said Ryan.

Ryan said the homeowner is married with two young kids.

“We all try to look out for one another and I really don’t know what's coming to this world but we all have to take care of one another and look out for one another,” she said.

Police have not confirmed whether or not there was an additional break-in at the residence last Friday.

RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating with the forensics team continuing interviews with witnesses and examining the scene.

Police said further details will be released when more information is available.

No charges have been laid.