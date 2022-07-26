Invasive hornets found in B.C., Washington given a new common name

A species of invasive insects spotted in B.C. and Washington state and sometimes referred to as "murder hornets" has been given a new common name.

The Entomological Society of America announced Monday the Vespa mandarinia species would commonly be known as the "northern giant hornet." The insect, native to Asia, was spotted on the West Coast for the first time in 2019 and scientists have tried to eradicate it since, primarily because of its threat to native bees.

"Common names are an important tool for entomologists to communicate with the public about insects and insect science," said ESA president Jessica Ware in a news release.

"Northern giant hornet is both scientifically accurate and easy to understand, and it avoids evoking fear or discrimination."

ESA introduced new guidelines for common insect names in 2021, restricting monikers that refer to ethnic or racial groups as well as names "that might stoke fear."

The society said the insect's other name, "Asian giant hornet," could "unintentionally bolster anti-Asian sentiment." As well, since all hornets are native or common to the continent, the name wasn't a unique enough identifier.

Chris Looney, an entomologist, proposed the name change to the ESA.

Sightings have been confirmed in one Washington county and in several areas in southern B.C. But the ESA said the hornet could very well find "suitable habitat in much of the Pacific Northwest region and beyond if allowed to disperse."

"We commend the entomologists and colleagues on both sides of the border for their energy and ingenuity in working to prevent the northern giant hornet from gaining a foothold in North America," Ware said.