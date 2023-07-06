Invasive Species Centre hosting events to remove invasive plants from the Sault area

The Invasive Species Centre led its first-ever plant pull targeting Himalayan Balsam on Thursday.

While the bright pink petals of the plant in bloom are seen as a sightly addition – but invasive species experts know that it does significant harm to the Sault area.

Community science coordinator Derissa Vincentini said the plant can "spread very rapidly, and can quickly overtake native species."

It also is known to "decrease biodiversity, overrun shorelines, which is problematic because it has such a shallow root system. Then it increases the risk of soil erosion which can have a trickle effect into our aquatic environments." she added.

While Himalayan Balsams are not in bloom for a few more weeks, Vincentini told CTV News there are a number of descriptors that people should know when looking to remove the invasive species from their property, or public areas:

Green stem with red tinge lower down

Leaves are usually 6-15cm with toothed edges

Can grow to be 6ft tall

Are common near shorelines, but are also seen in open areas and dense bush

Due to its shallow roots, the plant is easy to pull.

Vincentini said the removal it can normally be done by anyone including children and the elderly.

The Invasive Species Centre partnered with the City of Sault Ste. Marie, Science North, Clean North, Sault College, Algoma University, Sault Naturalists, Lake Huron North, and the Voyageur Trail Association for the campaign.

Abby Obenchain with Clean North said the fight against invasive species is not only important to her organization, but herself as a gardener of 50 years.

"I'm very aware of the affects that replacing our native plants have on butterflies and bees,” she said.

“Here we're getting rid of Himalayan Balsam, and milkweed is a great plant to plant instead, that is native to the area."

This event brought out a number of groups to clean up the area around Clark Creek and is the first of many this summer.

For more information on the plant pulls and other invasive species removal initiatives, visit the centre’s website.