Invasive species in Michigan on Canadian Christmas tree growers' radar

An invasive species called the balsam woolly adelgid (BWA) has been discovered in western Michigan and has caught the attention of Christmas tree growers on the Canadian side of the border.

The small sap-sucking bug feasts on fir trees, posing a serious threat to the Christmas tree industry.

“This is a very significant finding for us.”

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division Director Mike Philip says the state department confirmed the discovery on August 16th and is now investigating further, noting Michigan is the 3rd largest grower of trees in America.

“The insect definitely has potential to be very destructive, but we’re not there yet.” Philips tells CTV News it’s not known how the BWA arrived in Michigan or how long it has been there. Philip credits an alert arborist for making the potentially devastating discovery. “At this point I wouldn’t say there isn’t any cause for alarm, but it is definitely an insect of concern and we will be taking it very seriously.”

At Sloan’s Christmas Village in Chatham-Kent, invasive species are a regular concern, with the owner saying they’re encouraged the bug was detected early before spreading across the border.

“There’s always something to problem solve and figure out and knowing that it’s early can help.”

John Sloan hopes it could be several years before the bug spreads further, explaining other invasive insects have been mitigated naturally on his farm before. “I think with the lineups at the border, the bug will have a lot of trouble getting through customs,” Sloan jokes, “so we expect it to be a few years before we get it here!”

Sloan’s daughter and Retail Manager Paula Loveday tells CTV News they have used ladybugs and other pest fighting insects in the past to control the spread of damaging pests, confident there will be an abundant supply of live trees this holiday season. “Nature always does something and you can never go oh this is going to be an easy year, because there’s always something!”

Shirley Brennan, executive director with the Ontario Christmas Tree Farmers of Ontario says the balsam woolly adelgid has been on the invasive species watch list for 20 years, remaining hopeful it doesn’t enter Canada.

“We will quarantine an area so it doesn’t go across the province.” Brennan adds, “When we have to, we will take a very harsh and very rapid way to be able to control it.”