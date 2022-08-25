Invasive species public outreach session

The Invasive Species Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is hoping a public outreach session will educate and spur people into action.

The centre and its partners came together near the canal Wednesday, with experts on hand to speak on a variety of ecological issues affecting local lands and waterways.

Japanese knotweed, sea lamprey and the emerald ash borer are three of the more prevalent invasive species in the Sault Ste. Marie area.

According to staff at the centre, Japanese knotweed can grow through solid asphalt and concrete, damaging building foundations and roads. Sea lamprey, meanwhile, can cause significant damage to local fisheries if left unchecked.

The emerald ash borer has laid waste to trees throughout the city, especially along Queen Street downtown, where a number of dead trees were cut down last summer.

The Invasive Species Centre offers educational material and resources on the topic through its website.