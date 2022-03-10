Investigation begins into potential fourth well in Wheatley
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Officials in Wheatley have recorded more low-level gas readings and are investigating a potential fourth well near the explosion site.
Contractors will remove the asphalt and start hydro-vac trenching around 17 Talbot Road East to determine the source of the gas.
It’s currently unknown if the gas is related to one of the three wells already identified or if there could be a fourth well in the area.
The next phase of work is expected to begin next week.
Homeowner access will only be granted on Sunday this weekend due to work being conducted on-site.
The post office in Wheatley will also be temporarily relocated to 21024 Erie Street South on March 21.
All uncollected mail will be transferred to the new post office over the weekend.
