Investigation being launched at site of former residential school, B.C. First Nations announce

An investigation will be launched into what happened to the students of a former residential school in North Vancouver, three First Nations announced Tuesday.

The announcement was made by the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations at the site of St. Paul’s Indian Residential School in North Vancouver, which operated from 1899 to 1958 and was run by the Catholic Church. That school was closed due to fire safety concerns and was eventually replaced by St. Paul's Indian Day School.

The site is now used as a staff parking lot for St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School.

"Our intention here today is to begin a healing process for our survivors and for our people," Khelsilem, spokesperson for Squamish Nation said during the announcement.

"The three nations will be working together with the Catholic Archdiocese … to gather all information to honour and find those children who might not have gone home but attended St. Paul's Indian Residential School."

In recent months, First Nations across Canada announced the discoveries of what are believed to be the remains of many other children suspected of dying at residential schools, some using ground-penetrating radar to analyze the area around the former school sites.

Data from ground-penetrating radar showed anomalies in the ground that are, based on other evidence including bones and stories from survivors, believed to be graves holding the bodies of children who never made it back home.

In May, the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc announced it identified the graves of 215 children near the Kamloops Indian Residential School. The announcement had a significant impact across Canada and some nations announced soon after that they would be following suit.

At the announcement, Khelsilem said the investigation will involve several steps. First, formal interviews will be conducted with survivors who attended the school.

Khelsilem said their "accounts may assist in helping to narrow down or expand the investigation." As well, all records related to the school will be gathered from all levels of government, the Catholic Church and any other religious groups affiliated with the former school.

"After those two pieces have helped inform, the third step of the investigation is remote-sensing searched in defined areas of interest, which may include ground-penetrating radar studies or other suitable methods," Khelsilem said.

After the May announcement in Kamloops, STA issued a statement, saying it expressed "profound sadness" over the discovery.

"We offer our prayers for all those in our community affected by the legacy of residential schools," the statement said.

For immediate assistance to those who may need it, the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-925-4419.