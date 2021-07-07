Investigation closes portion of Highway 401 westbound near Chatham-Kent

A portion of Highway 401 westbound near Highgate, Ont. is closed Wednesday morning due to a police investigation.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Ontario Provincial Police tweeted that the westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed at Orford Road due to an investigation.

By late Wednesday morning traffic was backed up to Duart Road.

The exact nature of the investigation or how long the roadway is expected to be closed is not known at this time.

A tan four-door Pontiac Sunfire could be seen in the median, and an Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) vehicle was also on scene.

However, it's unclear whether the closure is connected to an SIU investigation regarding a police-involved shooting.

The SIU was called in to investigate after Chatham-Kent OPP pursued a vehicle suspected of being involved in a gas theft around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

While police followed the vehicle, the driver reportedly lost control and the vehicle rolled into the ditch.

The SIU says an officer discharged his pistol during an interaction with a male occupant of the vehicle and the male was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine

