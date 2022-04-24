Investigation continues after police shoot man in Cambridge during a wellness check
Members of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit were in Cambridge Sunday, as they look into a police-involved shooting of a 22-year-old man.
On Saturday, officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service were conducting a wellness check at a home on Ironstone Drive around 12:25 p.m.
The SIU said there was interaction between those officers and the man which resulted in one of the officers discharging their firearm.
The 22-year-old man, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Ironstone Drive was closed for several hours on Saturday but has since reopened.
The SIU has invoked its mandate and taken over the investigation. They said four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.
As a result, the Waterloo Regional Police Service cannot comment on Saturday's interaction.
The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault.
