Investigation continues into crash involving cyclist near Millarville, Alta.

RCMP say a cyclist is recovering following a crash involving an SUV on Monday.

Turner Valley RCMP were called to the scene, at Highway 22 and Highway 549 at about 1 p.m.

An investigation has determined that a group of cyclists were northbound on Highway 22 at the time.

"Other cyclists were turning left onto Highway 549 at the Millarville entrance, when a north bound SUV collided with a single cyclist," police said in a statement.

"The bicycle sustained significant damage."

The cyclist was flown to hospital in Calgary.

There is no information on charges.