Police continue to investigate after an infant’s body was discovered at a home last week in southeast Calgary.

On Dec. 18 around 12 p.m. officials responded to a check on welfare request for an infant in the residence located in the 100 block of Brightonstone Bay S.E.

Upon arrival, police say they located a deceased infant in the home.

On Dec. 21, an autopsy was launched to help determine the cause of the baby’s death.

According to police, the name of the infant will not be released until the autopsy and additional medical testing has been completed by the office of the chief medical examiner.

Infant autopsies take several weeks or sometimes months to complete, due to the highly specialized testing that is required.

Over the weekend police spoke to several family members who have been co-operative with investigators.

Police have not yet been able to speak with the mother about the infant.

Investigators say there is no risk to any other children or to the public as a result of this incident.

No further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact 403-428-8877 or CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.