Investigation finds Brantford police not connected to injured man
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Brantford police officers are not criminally responsible for the injuries sustained by a 42-year-old man who was hospitalized in December 2021.
According to an SIU news release, on Dec. 4, officers responded to a private property on Adams Boulevard after the man triggered a security alarm while driving onto the property in what was later determined to be a stolen pickup truck.
The man heard over the police radio that he was wanted on warrants and ran from the area. Other officers arrived to assist in locating the man and spotted him running into a deep wooded area. Officers did not pursue the suspect and ended the search.
The next day, the man was hospitalized after being found in a field in medical distress.
The SIU was notified of the incident because the man’s condition appeared to be connected to the interaction with Brantford police officers the day prior.
SIU said the investigation determined the man’s condition was likely a result from attempting to flee police and there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges.
The file has been closed.
-
New Brunswick woman, 62, dies in snowmobile crashA 62-year-old woman is dead following a single-snowmobile crash in Wapske, N.B.
-
Father/daughter win monthly Soo hospital drawRichard Harasym of Marathon and Rebecca Harasym of Sault Ste. Marie split $156,850 after winning the Sault Area Hospital's March 50/50 draw.
-
Spike belt brings stolen vehicle fleeing police in Saskatchewan to a stop in Manitoba: RCMPMounties say a man driving a stolen car that attempted to ram officers in Saskatchewan was eventually brought to a stop on a Manitoba highway.
-
Calgary man identified as victim of Crescent Heights homicideCalgary police have identified a man found shot to death in the community of Crescent Heights on Friday.
-
Average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex continues to climbThe average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex has just gone up by another $188,000.
-
Halifax police seek man wanted in connection with Spryfield stabbingHalifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Spryfield last week.
-
Dad and local jeweller create unique necklace for Olympian daughterRegina goldsmith Megan Hazel, helped Mick Hart create a one of a kind necklace for his Olympian daughter, Micah Zandee-Hart.
-
Manitoba government investing $2.6M in employment services with focus on single parentsA new investment from the Manitoba government is part of the ongoing work to change the Employment and Income Assistance program.
-
Police investigating daylight shooting in MississaugaPolice are on scene following a shooting near Mississauga’s Streetsville neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.