Discreditable conduct allegations against Nelson, B.C., police officers substantiated

An investigation into racist comments and other inappropriate content shared in a WhatsApp group chat by current and former members of the Nelson Police Department has found many of the allegations substantiated.

On Wednesday, the department published an update on the investigation by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, announcing allegations against both current and former members of the department had been substantiated.

The Vancouver Police Department completed the investigation on behalf of the OPCC on Feb. 9, and has submitted its "final investigative report" to the discipline authority, according to Nelson police.

The NPD statement does not go into detail about the allegations, saying only that they involved the "posting of inappropriate messages and memes" from 2018 to 2020. It also does not specify how many current and former officers were found to have committed discreditable conduct.

When it first announced its investigation in July 2022, the OPCC said it was looking into "the sharing of inappropriate content and messages including alleged racist comments."

The office also said the complaint involved eight current and former members of the Nelson department.

According to its website, the department has 20 deployable officers, eight support staff, nine reserve officers and two victim service workers.

On Wednesday, Nelson police said discreditable conduct allegations against both current and retired members had been substantiated, as had a neglect of duty allegation against one officer.

"Two current serving members have been cleared of any wrongdoing," the department said in its statement.

"The officers for whom allegations have been found to be substantiated now have the opportunity to prepare submissions regarding facts they believe mitigate the proposed discipline. The submissions can then be presented to the discipline authority at a discipline proceeding, which will take place in the coming weeks. The discipline authority will consider these submissions in deciding the final discipline to be imposed."

The department went on to say that it has been "working hard" to "build bridges" and focusing on hiring new officers "to improve the department's culture."

"We want to thank the public for their understanding as this process unfolds," the statement reads. "These findings should not deflect or paint a negative picture of our forces as a whole, as we have an incredible team, passionate about their work and our community."

Chief Donovan Fisher, who requested the OPCC investigation, also weighed in on the findings.

"Our force has been through a lot already this year, and although these findings are troublesome, we are determined to learn from this and grow as an organization," he said in the statement.