Investigation into Anne Street crash in Barrie points to speed as possible factor

Police are investigating a collision in Barrie after a vehicle was found at the bottom of a ravine.

Barrie police say they were called Sunday morning for a crash that had happened sometime after 4 a.m. on Anne Street.The vehicle appears to have become airborne and clipped several trees after hitting a mound of dirt, leaving the roadway, crossing the sidewalk, clearing a steel fence and plunging down the ravine.

No other vehicles were involved.Despite the vehicle having been destroyed in the crash, police say no serious injuries were reported to the driver, 25, and passenger, 26.

Police say speed may be a contributing factor to the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials say charges are pending.