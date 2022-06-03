Investigation into attempted murder leads to second arrest

A Regina woman is facing an attempted murder charge following investigation into an incident which occurred in May.

Officers were called to a residence on the 1200 block of Garnet Street on May 23 for a report of an injured woman. The victim was taken to hospital by EMS with serious injuries, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Ashley Rempel, 34, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault. A Regina man was also charged with attempted murder in connection to the incident on May 25.

Rempel made her first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday.