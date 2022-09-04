Investigation into death of 3-year-old in Hamilton conservation area ongoing

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a three-year-old girl at a conservation area in Hamilton.

According to investigators, Zahra Ousmane was visiting Binbrook Conservation Area on Saturday with a large group when her family realized she was missing.

Officials say the family searched the area before contacting police around 6:20 p.m. that day.

Hours later, around 8 p.m., the girl was found in the water by kayakers and rushed to hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later, police say.

In a news release issued Sunday, police say they do not believe the child’s death is suspicious. However, detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have seen Ousmane between 5 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. to contact police.

“Our thoughts are with the Ousmane family at this difficult time,” police said.