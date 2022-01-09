Investigation into Erie Street fire continues

The investigation continues following a Saturday morning fire at an Erie Street business.

Heavy equipment was brought in Sunday to help push the investigation forward.

Windsor fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Erie Street East around 5 a.m. Saturday for an upgraded working fire at Goodfellas Cafe.

Erie Street between Pierre and Marion Avenues were closed for several hours as crews worked to put out the blaze.

The Ontario Fire Marshall was called to the scene because the blaze was a large loss fire and considered suspicious.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at more than $500,000.