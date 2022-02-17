Investigation into gun trafficking leads to arrest for child pornography: Winnipeg police
One man is facing child pornography-related charges after Winnipeg police went through his phone during a firearm trafficking investigation.
According to police, between April 2021 and December 2021 the organized crime unit took part in a gun-trafficking investigation called Operation Phoenix.
Through this investigation, police arrested 12 people on several different charges, including firearm-related and drug trafficking offences.
During Operation Phoenix, police said they seized the phone from one of the suspects, where they found child sex abuse material.
Police turned the phone over to officers with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit, who investigated and made an arrest.
Jason Dean Bigl, 29, has been re-arrested and charged with several offences including possession of child pornography. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Police took Bigl into custody.
-
Spain calls on Canada to resume search for 12 fishers from sunken Spanish vesselSpain's foreign minister is calling on Ottawa to resume the search for 12 fishers who were aboard a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean.
-
Two Barrie residents face dozens of charges in series of catalytic converter theftsTwo Barrie residents accused of stealing catalytic converters face dozens of charges following a four-month police investigation.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by ‘secured area’ checkpoints, highway off-ramp closuresApproximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
-
Water was as deep as six feet in some places as Credit River overflowed banks and flooded Brampton neighbourhoodOfficials say that it is still too to say when residents of a Brampton neighbourhood who were displaced by flooding on Thursday will be able to return home.
-
Feds commit $10 million to help 200 Black families in GTA buy their first homeThe Canadian government is committing $10 million in federal funding to help 200 Black families in the Greater Toronto Area purchase their first home.
-
Man found at Surrey park with gunshot wound, police unsure of scene of shootingMounties are investigating a shooting after a man was found a Surrey park with serious injuries Wednesday.
-
Calgary gets another blast of winter weather this weekendThe calm before the snow; Calgary faces 10 to 15 centimeters of snow starting Saturday.
-
Port Bruce, Ont. residents evacuated following floodingA number of residents in Port Bruce, Ont. have been forced out of their homes because of rising flood waters along the Catfish Creek Watershed.
-
Fredericton police search for armed robbery suspectFredericton police say they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a business in the 600-block of Union Street Thursday night.