Investigation into Lunenburg County homicide continues: N.S. RCMP

N.S. RCMP say they are still investigating a July homicide that occurred in Lunenburg County.

Officers say they responded to a report of human remains located in Parkdale, Lunenburg County, near New Ross on the afternoon of July 26. Investigators have determined that the remains are those of a man and the death has been ruled a homicide.

Over the last three weeks, RCMP says officers have been gathering information and evidence that has led to a better understanding of how the homicide may have occurred.

“We are making progress with the investigation and we believe that there are people in the community who know what happened. We are asking that anyone with information, to please come forward. Often times, it is the small, seemingly insignificant pieces of information that help investigators make the largest strides in moving an investigation forward” says Cpl. Jeff MacFarlane of the Southwest Nova RCMP major crime unit.

The Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information, to call 902-365-3120, or to remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

