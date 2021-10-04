Investigation into man's death following single-vehicle crash in Clarington continues

When police arrived at Highway 115 just north of the 407 early Saturday afternoon, they encountered a single-vehicle collision, and a man believed to be the driver.

At the time, the man was alive.

Now, the province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the 48-year-old man's death.

Kristy Denette, spokesperson for the SIU says, "There was an interaction with a man that was involved in that crash and the Durham regional police service."

The specifics of the interaction have not been released but, according to Denette, "Police deployed a conducted energy weapon."

Denette says, "That man was taken to hospital where he was in critical condition but he was later pronounced dead at 2:08 a.m. early Sunday morning."

The identity of the man who was killed has yet to be released, and according to the SIU it is because they have yet to identify and inform next of kin.

The SIU says that the public will not learn know the man's identity unless the family gives permission.

Durham Regional Police declined comment this afternoon.

The SIU are investigating both Durham regional police, who used the Taser, and local OPP who attended the scene.