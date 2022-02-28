Investigation into murder of Victoria mother ongoing, police say

Police say the murder of a Victoria woman nearly one year ago is still under investigation by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).

Investigators continue to review the death of 46-year-old Bree Gamble, also known as Brianna Lozano, who was found unresponsive at the southern edge of Beacon Hill Park on March 3, 2021.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and tried to perform first aid, including CPR. However, Gamble was pronounced dead at the scene and several days police announced her death was considered a homicide.

In the days following her death, a GoFundMe campaign was started for Gamble's teenaged daughter. It raised more than $20,000.

Gamble's father, Jorge Lozano, described his daughter as a "very rebellious and nomadic woman."

"She traveled a lot by herself and was a very independent woman," he told CTV News in March.

Police say they're still seeking people who may have information on her death.

"Investigators have spoken with several people in relation to this investigation," said VicPD in a release Monday. "However, we believe there are additional people with information who have yet to come forward and speak with police."

Investigators say there does not appear to be a risk to the public at this time, however, police "continue to assess the risk" on an ongoing basis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250-380-6211.