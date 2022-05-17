Investigation into Pembroke hit-and-run reveals there was no collision

Ontario Provincial Police say new details reveal a suspected hit-and-run crash in Pembroke, Ont. didn't happen.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that were investigating a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on Lea Street at around 6:30 p.m. May 12. The 33-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

On Wednesday, OPP issued an update saying their investigation confirmed that no collision took place.

"Further investigation has determined that the pedestrian fell and was not struck by a motor vehicle," police said. "The OPP would like thank the members of the public who came forward to assist with this investigation."