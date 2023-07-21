Investigation into potential unmarked graves on First Nation comes up empty: RCMP

Mounties say after a yearlong investigation into potential unmarked graves detected in a western Manitoba First Nation, they have not found any evidence pointing to criminal activities.

Minegoziibe Anishinabe, also known as Pine Creek First Nation, requested the RCMP launch an investigation after it found 14 points of concern underneath the Catholic church in the community last year using ground-penetrating radar.

RCMP say in a release that officers interviewed community members, conducted surveys and followed up on other leads.

Investigators were unable to uncover evidence that showed a crime occurred related to what was detected at the site.

The community is set to begin excavating the area underneath the Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church on Monday.

Mounties say if anything is located in the dig that may be related to criminal activity, officers will continue with the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.