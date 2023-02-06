Investigation into Regina robbery from 2014 leads to arrest of 1 man

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Feb. 2, 2023, in connection to a violent robbery that occurred in 2014.

Officers were called to the area of 14th Avenue and Rae Street on June 2, 2014 around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a man who had been assaulted, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police found an injured man who was taken to hospital by EMS.

Two suspects had approached two young men in the area of Victoria Avenue and Broad Street, demanded money, and threatened to shoot the men, according to police.

The victims lost sight of the suspects until they got to 14th Avenue and Rae Street. The suspects caught up with them then assaulted them with blunt weapons.

One man sustained minor injury and the other suffered a serious injury.

A recent investigation into the assault of the man sent to hospital led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, who was 16-years-old at the time of the 2014 assault and cannot be named.

He is charged with two counts of robbery and made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Feb. 3, 2023.