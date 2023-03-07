Investigation into smuggled weapons leads to Lower Sackville, N.S., man: CBSA
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation looking into smuggled weaponry in Halifax has led to a slew of charges for a Lower Sackville, N.S., man.
The investigation began in December 2022 after officers at the International Mail Processing Centre in Toronto intercepted a shipment of 10 prohibited centrifugal knives slated to be shipped to an address in Lower Sackville.
On Jan. 25, investigators arrested 42-year-old Steven Lynn Rowntree for allegedly smuggling prohibited weapons into Canada. Police say at the time of Rowntree’s arrest, he was carrying a restricted handgun and loaded magazine. Both items were seized by law enforcement.
After the arrest, CBSA officers and Halifax District RCMP executed a search warrant at Rowntree’s home, where they found and seized numerous firearms and devices, including:
- six handguns
- one double barrel shotgun receiver
- nine rifles
- one shotgun
- one crossbow
- 10 overcapacity magazines
- hard plated body armour with camouflage carrier
- military grade rifle scope
- night vision scope
- various rounds of ammunition
- shotgun barrels
- gun parts including pistol grips, rail handle, butt stocks, and fore grips
On Jan. 26, Rowntree was charged with the following offences:
- careless handling of a firearm
- two counts of unsafe storage contrary to regulations
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- carrying a concealed firearm
- unauthorized possession of firearm
- nine counts of unauthorized possession of prohibited devices
- possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- nine counts of possession of prohibited firearms knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession at unauthorized place
- unauthorized possession in motor vehicle
- possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
On Jan. 27, he appeared in Dartmouth provincial court where he was released on conditions. Rowntree is set to return to court on April 5.
The CBSA says an investigation related to offences under the Customs Act remains active.