The investigation into a three-vehicle crash in Rexdale last month has concluded and police say the incident was the result of a medical episode and no offences were committed.

On Jan. 19, a 59-year-old man was rushed to hospital following a collision near Kipling Avenue and Belfield Road at approximately 1:50 p.m.

Police said at the time that the man was driving a blue 2019 Volkswagen Jetta when he struck a 2015 Toyota Rav4, and then crashed into a 2017 cargo van.

He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

A 64-year-old occupant of the Volkswagen suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The drivers of the two other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Traffic Services was called into investigate what was then classified as the city’s second fatal collision of the year.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said that the collision was the “result of a medical episode and is no longer classified by the Toronto Police Service as Fatal Collision #2/2021.”

“The investigation has now concluded and no offences were committed,” police said.

Toronto Police’s Traffic Services unit is called in to investigate any fatal or life-threatening collisions in the city and can lay charges as they see fit.