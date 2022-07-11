Investigation launched after person dies in Leamington house fire

Essex County OPP are asking the public for help after a fatal house fire in Leamington.

Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating the fire that took place in the 300 block of Erie Street South around 11:52 p.m. on Friday.

Officers say investigation found a dead body inside the residence that was heavily damaged by the fire.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Erie Street South and Robson Road between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Friday who may have witnessed anything or have dashcam or security camera footage to call the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

“Any information you have is important, as insignificant you may think it is, it may assist investigators,” said OPP Const. Steven Duguay.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com