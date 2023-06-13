Investigation launched after shots fired in Surrey, prompting road closures: RCMP

Investigators are at the scene of an early morning shooting in Surrey on Tuesday that’s prompted road closures.

Surrey RCMP say officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 13000 block of Crescent Road, shortly after 3 a.m.

“Police attended and located evidence of shots fired on the roadway. No injuries or damage to any surrounding properties have been reported,” Mounties said in a statement later that morning.

One resident, who CTV News is not identifying for safety reasons, says he couldn’t believe what he was hearing when he woke up in the middle of the night.

“I was fast asleep, I thought it was in my dream. I heard some gunshots and I woke up and it was like 10 to 15 just ringing out,” he told CTV News.

When he looked out his window, which he estimates was around 2:30 a.m., he says he saw multiple cars driving away.

“I always hear people driving pretty fast down the road, but never gunshots, so that was pretty different,” the man said.

As investigators canvass the area, Crescent Road has been closed in both directions between 130 and 132 streets.

Surrey RCMP is seeking video—from both dash cameras and residential security cameras—of the scene from around the time of the reported shots.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502.