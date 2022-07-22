Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.

Vice President of Northumberland Ferries Don Cormier said in a statement Saturday that the fire has not been fully contained.

"The fire has continued overnight and our teams are continuing to assess the situation," he said. "The fire still continues to be contained primarily in the engine room and funnels of the ship. At this time, smoke can still be seen from the funnels of the ship and engine room vents."

Members of the Canadian Coast Guard and a tug remain on standby to monitor the situation.

After Friday's fire operations had been ineffective, crews say they plan to tow the ship into dock, where they hope to fully contain the scene.

The ferry left port in Caribou, N.S., at 10 a.m. travelling to Wood Islands, P.E.I.

The fire started just after 11 a.m.

“The alarms went off, and I’m on the ship a lot, and I’ve never heard those before,” said passenger John Kenny.

“I kind of thought it was a false alarm. They were pretty loud. They went on for a couple of minutes before we heard an announcement that there was actually a fire on the ship.”

#CCGLive: We are on scene responding to the #SearchAndRescue operation of M/V Holiday Island engine room fire, near Wood Islands #PEI. CCG vessels, RCAF aircraft, CCG Auxiliary and other vessels responded. pic.twitter.com/DrVjsljp9j

The ferry had all but finished its trip across the Northumberland Strait when the trouble began.

“You go outside and you see fire above your head. You’re like, ‘Okay, this is actually real? This is happening?’ especially when they told us we had to wear a life vest,” said Chelsey Wilson.

Kenny says crew members tried calming down children onboard.

“My son was with me, he’s eight, and he was quite scared, because, I don’t know what they watch on TV, but it kind of felt like a Titanic on a smaller level when it started happening,” he said.

According to Northumberland Ferries Limited, which operates the ferry, onboard efforts to distinguish the fire were discontinued out of an "abundance of caution" for the safety of the ship’s crew and firefighters due to its condition.

"Boundary cooling water. It’s found its way into the bilges, basically resulted in a bit of a list of the ship, so that’s why those activities were ceased last night," said Cormier, in an interview with CTV News.

No injuries have been reported.

The ferry operator says the vessel was intentionally run aground outside the harbour entrance to Wood Islands, where life rafts were deployed.

Wilson says she had to hold her daughter “for dear life” as the two slid down the emergency exit.

“I asked if she could go on my lap and they said, 'Yes, for sure.' You had to have your legs open to slow down your speed, and I was just petrified going down the slide the whole time,” she said.

#RCMPPEI is assisting with an incident offshore near the Wood Island Ferry Terminal. The terminal is currently closed. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area to allow first responders to do their work.

Six different fire departments, the coast guard and the P.E.I. RCMP, along with various emergency responders attended the scene.

According to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, 182 passengers safely disembarked immediately, while 18 crew members and seven local firefighters remained on board.

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau also commented on the fire during his visit to P.E.I. on Friday.

“I want to thank first responders who responded extremely quickly, and there were local fishers involved in helping people out. This was a really, really scary situation for everyone involved, so our thoughts are with them,” said Trudeau.

“We’re working to give them support needed," he said to reporters. "I just spoke with Premier King, who I assured would have full federal cooperation on anything that’s necessary."

Today was a scary day for those passengers and staff on board the mv Holiday Island, their families and their loved ones.



Full statement�� pic.twitter.com/0mJeEtEIB8

Premier King said crews from the Canadian Red Cross and other emergency organizations were on the ground helping passengers with anything they might need, including accommodations, supplies and transportation.

“These crews will continue to support the passengers and their families in the days ahead,” King said in a news release Friday.

He added that Health PEI prepared for the possibility of a large number of patients needing care, though that was not necessary.

Northumberland Ferries said as of Saturday, they are working on sending passengers home without the items they had been forced to leave on the vessel Friday.

"Not knowing the circumstances of both time and not knowing the exact condition of vehicles, if and when they are recovered, that the customers are best to return home."

Officials add they will be working to return vehicles to passengers if, and when, they can be recovered.

In a tweet, Northumberland Ferries said all of this weekend’s Woods Islands-Caribou services have been cancelled. Scheduling updates can be found online.

Update: Please be advised Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all crossings for Sunday, July 24, 2022. We apologize for any inconvenience.



Please monitor https://t.co/NHUQ0N7k4P or call our toll-free number at 1-800-565-0201 for the most up-to-date schedule information.

The TSB said information is being collected to be assessed during the investigation.