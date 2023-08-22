Investigation launched into death of Burnaby man at the centre of 2 wellness checks
The death of a man in Burnaby who was at the centre of two wellness checks earlier this month is being investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog.
Mounties were called to a residence in the Forest Grove neighbourhood twice—once on Aug. 2 and again the following day—over concerns about the safety of a man living there, according to the Independent Investigations Office.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the IIO says officers responded to the second call on Aug. 3 around 7:40 a.m.
After entering the home, Mounties reportedly discovered a man in medical distress and “immediately provided first aid,” according to the IIO.
“The man was later pronounce deceased,” reads the release.
The IIO says it was notified of the incident on Aug. 3 and is now working to determine whether the actions or inactions of police that week played a role in the man’s death.
Anyone with relevant information or video regarding the incident is asked to contact the IIO’s witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or through its website.
-
Maley Drive on schedule to reopen at Frood Rd. on Sept. 1Work on creating a final roundabout on the Maley Drive extension is proceeding as scheduled, with the road reopening Sept. 1 and the roundabout being completed in November.
-
'We are hopeless': Missing man’s family concerned for his safetyThe family of a Calgary senior who has not been seen in three weeks is concerned over his whereabouts.
-
'I love this place': Singer Sam Smith shouts out Vancouver, local restaurantBritish singer Sam Smith was in town Tuesday for the Vancouver stop of their “Gloria” tour and took a moment to gush about the city on stage.
-
Orillia city councillor pushes to rename Centennial Drive in honour of Gordon LightfootA city councillor in Orillia wants to see a downtown street renamed in honour of the late Gordon Lightfoot.
-
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfiresKing Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after toddler found in car blocking a lane of a Toronto highwayA 28-year-old mother is facing impaired driving charges after she was found blocking highway traffic with her two-year-old in the vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Sask. project aims to reduce drug overdose deathsNinety-two confirmed overdose deaths and 199 more suspected deaths have occurred in the province this year as of Aug. 1, according to a report from Saskatchewan’s Coroner.
-
Drivers detoured as major piece of Adelaide Street underpass is lowered into placeA long train sat idle on the tracks in central London, Ont. Wednesday afternoon, stretching across several blocks in the Adelaide Street and Central Avenue neighbourhood.
-
Four days before her wedding, London, Ont. woman awakes from coma in time to make it down the aisleTwo weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.