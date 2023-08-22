Investigation launched into death of Burnaby man at the centre of 2 wellness checks

The death of a man in Burnaby who was at the centre of two wellness checks earlier this month is being investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog.

Mounties were called to a residence in the Forest Grove neighbourhood twice—once on Aug. 2 and again the following day—over concerns about the safety of a man living there, according to the Independent Investigations Office.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the IIO says officers responded to the second call on Aug. 3 around 7:40 a.m.

After entering the home, Mounties reportedly discovered a man in medical distress and “immediately provided first aid,” according to the IIO.

“The man was later pronounce deceased,” reads the release.

The IIO says it was notified of the incident on Aug. 3 and is now working to determine whether the actions or inactions of police that week played a role in the man’s death.

Anyone with relevant information or video regarding the incident is asked to contact the IIO’s witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or through its website.