Investigation launched into fatal fire in Kirkland Lake that left one dead

Ontario Provincial Police said one person is dead following a fire at a camp near Kirkland Lake on Monday.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Aug. 16, OPP Const. Adam Gauthier told CTV News in an email.

Officers were called to a "structure fire at a seasonal cottage in Burt Township," police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The town is located west of Highway 11 and north of Highway 66.

"The name of the deceased is being withheld pending a post-mortem," police said.

No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Gauthier said there is no concern for public safety.

"The investigation remains ongoing by the Kirkland Lake OPP Crime Unit with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Fire Marshal, and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

More details to follow as they become available.