Investigation launched into inmate's death at Beaver Creek Institute

Provincial police are investigating after the death of an inmate at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst.

According to OPP, officers were called to the site shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday for reports of someone who had been seriously injured. The person was transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) reports Leslie Ma of Alberta died in custody over the weekend following a serious assault.

The service says Ma had been serving a 10-year sentence which started in March 2018.

The CSC says it will review the circumstances surrounding the death, noting the family, police, and coroner had been notified.