Investigation launched into Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police Service member accused of secretly filming women

RCMP are investigating allegations of criminal activity by a member of the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service in Mt. Currie, and CTV News has learned he’s accused of secretly filming women he met on dating apps.

According to a release issued by Mounties Tuesday, the officer has been placed on administrative leave and the Sea to Sky RCMP General Investigation Section is taking the lead, with oversight from the Lower Mainland District RCMP.

The matter has also been referred to the Office of Police Complaints Commission, the independent civilian oversight body that monitors complaints and investigations involving municipal police.

The release doesn’t detail what crimes are alleged to have occurred, but two women who say they used to date the officer both told CTV News that he was secretly filming women in his home without their knowledge or consent.

One woman agreed to a phone interview and her identity is being protected for privacy reasons.

The woman says she matched with the officer on the dating app Tinder around April last year and continued seeing him for several months.

“I thought we were actually in, like, a kind of relationship-type deal,” the woman said. “He would always tell me not to tell anybody about us, at all, because he was afraid that his work would find out and it’s unprofessional, or he didn’t want word getting out because it was a small town.”

She says it wasn’t long before she learned one of her co-workers was also dating him.

“I had my co-worker message me and she had told me that he was now under investigation with multiple women from him filming them without their consent in the bedroom of his place,” she said.

The allegations have not been confirmed by RCMP or the STPS.

“The STPS take any allegations of criminal wrongdoing by any employee of their police service very seriously,” Chief Const. Deborah Doss-Cody said in a statement.

“We have taken measures to ensure a full and fair investigation while making every attempt to maintain community trust,” she said, adding, “We believe others need to tell their truths about what happened to them.”

It’s not clear how many people may have been impacted by the officers’ actions, but one of the woman CTV News spoke to said she’s heard from five other potential victims and believes there are many more from Pemberton, Whistler and Vancouver.

Whistler-Pemberton Victim Services is encouraging anyone who is affected in any way by this file to connect with them for information and confidential support.