Investigation leads to seizure of drugs, multiple charges against 2 Calgary men

An investigation that was launched in February by Cochrane RCMP led to an October search warrant that yielded quantities of drugs and charges against two Calgary men.

The investigation was launched following the death of person who was believed to have died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

That led to a joint drug trafficking investigation with Calgary police, and on Oct. 5, a search warrant was executed at a Calgary residence.

There, police seized 116 grams of fentanyl, 364 grams of methamphetamine and 316 grams of cocaine.

Owen Michael Tracy, 24, of Calgary has been charged with the following:

Production of a controlled substance;

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance;

Two counts of a thing intended to be used to traffic a controlled substance; and,

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Kudzaiishe Thomas Ngara, 24, of Calgary has been charged with the following:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance; and

Two counts of possession of a thing intended to be used to traffic a controlled substance.

Tracy and Ngara have both been released from custody. They're scheduled to appear in provincial court on Nov.15.